Exclusive: Akira to make his debut in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently in shooting mode and Pawan joined the sets recently. Krish is the director of this periodic drama and the film is gearing up for Dasara release this year. Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan is all set to make his acting debut in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will be seen essaying the role of younger Pawan Kalyan in the film. Akira is currently trained for the role.

Krish came up with the idea about Akira’s role and Pawan gave his nod. Niddhi Agerwal is the heroine. Most of the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will happen in special sets constructed in the city. Pawan plays the role of a thief in this periodic drama. AM Rathnam is the producer and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will head for a pan-Indian release.