Tonsure your head, Lokesh tells Jagan

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh reacted sharply to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that no one can pluck his hair. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in Nandyala Public meeting the other day that the opposition parties were leading a false campaign against him and his government.

Stating that he has the support of the people and blessings of God, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that no one can pluck his hair, indicating that the opposition and vernacular media can’t defeat him in the next elections.

Reacting to this statement, the TDP general secretary advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to tonsure his head so that no one can pluck his hair. He further said that if Jagan continues to govern the state like this and take it to the debt trap, people would pluck his hair and tonsure him in the 2024 general elections.

Lokesh alleged that Jagan had failed on all fronts in the last three years and had taken the state backward. Every sector is now showing a downward growth and it will take decades for the next government to keep things in place.

Lokesh has been actively touring the state and improving his contacts with the party workers and the people. He is seen mostly among the people every day and is finding his place in the media too speaking against the government.

The defeat in the 2019 elections seems to have taught him some lessons as he is changed and found in the midst of the people unlike in the past. It is to be seen how far people would take him seriously in politics.