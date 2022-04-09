Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

Top actor Will Smith lost his cool and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar event two weeks ago. Academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for the next ten years. He will not be permitted to attend the other events that will be hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for ten years. Will Smith won the Best Actor Award for the first time fo the film King Richard. Academy did not revoke the award and did not ban Will Smith from the nominations in the future.

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson announced the news. Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg are the other board members who discussed about the disciplinary action against Will Smith. The top actor lost his cool after comedian Chris Rock who made a joke on his wife’s chopped hair. Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith was suffering with Alopecia. Smith later apologized Chris Rock through social media.