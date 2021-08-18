Poor Kaushik Reddy, na ghar ka, na ghaat ka?

Everyone is showing sympathy for newly-joined young leader in TRS, Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Kaushik Reddy, who was Congress leader in Huzurabad constituency, revolted against TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy and joined TRS in July.

He joined TRS in the presence of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. This surprised all because usually, KCR attends such party joining programmes when the leaders from other parties who are joining TRS are his contemporaries like D.Srinivas. K.R.Suresh Reddy, L.Ramana, E.Peddireddy etc who worked as MLAs and ministers.

But Kaushik Reddy is just 36-year old young leader who is not even an MLA so far. He contested as a Congress candidate against then TRS candidate Etela Rajender in 2018 Assembly polls and lost.

With Etela quitting TRS and joining BJP, Kaushik Reddy tried to contest against Etela in upcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. But suddenly he quit Congress accusing TPCC chief Revanth Reddy of trying to field some other candidate from Congress though Congress did not declare any one as candidate so far.

Within 10 days of joining TRS, KCR announced to nominate him as MLC under Governor’s quota much to the surprise and shock of all and ignoring several senior TRS leaders who are lobbying for this post. It was even approved in the cabinet meeting on August 1 and sent to Governor for approval.

But no one knows what happened later. The governor did not approve and did not issue notification so far nominating Kaushik Reddy as MLC. It’s already 18 days since it is lying pending with Governor but there are no comments from TRS or Raj Bhavan on this issue.

Normally, Governor cannot deny approval to MLC nomination approved by the cabinet. But KCR and TRS remaining silent even after 18 days on this issue triggered speculations that KCR himself requested Governor to keep MLC nomination pending.

Now it is rumoured that KCR is having second thoughts on Kaushik Reddy’s nomination as MLC because it evoked severe dissent from TRS party seniors who were expecting this post for the past few years. KCR is likely to put this issue pending till Huzurabad bypoll is over.

With this, everyone is showing sympathy on Kaushik Reddy saying na ghar ka, na ghaat ka.