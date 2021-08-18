Satya Dev’s 25th film gets auspicious Start

The 25th film of Satya Dev, who has established himself as a versatile actor, got a kickstart today with auspicious puja.

While the clap was given by Dil Raju, the camera and first shot were done by Harish Shankar. The film to be directed by VV Gopala Krishna will be presented by Koratala Siva.

Dil Raju, Koratala Siva and MVRS Prasad handed over the script to the director. The film will be produced by Krishna Kommalapati under Arunachala Creations.

The concept poster was unveiled recently to coincide with Satya Dev’s birthday. Satya Dev was the main focus of the poster, which also showed a face-off between two groups, in silhouette.

The yet-to-be-titled film will have music by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography by Sunny Kurapati and editing by Navin Nooli.