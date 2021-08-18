“Giver & Achiever” campaign puts TRS in a fix in Huzurabad!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao launched Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad on August 16 to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to over 20,000 Dalit families in the constituency.

Although KCR and other TRS party leaders claim that KCR launched Dalit Bandhu in line with his ‘sentiment’ of launching Rythu Bandhu in Huzurabad in May 2018, which became a huge success and ensured second term in power for TRS in December 2018 Assembly polls, no one believes this sentiment theory completely.

Everyone feels that KCR launched Dalit Bandhu all of a sudden in Huzurabd only to defeat his friend-turned-foe Etela Rajender in the upcoming Assembly bypoll, who quit TRS to join BJP.

But Etela’s supporters have taken up a new campaign called “Giver and Achiever” in Huzurabad which is making TRS leaders and cadre worried.

Etela’s supporters are telling voters that while KCR was giver of Dalit Bandhu, it’s Etela who have achieved it by quitting TRS and MLA post and bringing bypoll. They are telling voters that Etela is achiever of Dalit Bandhu.

Etela’s camp is telling voters that history only recognises achievers and not givers.

Though Congress campaigned during 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls that it’s the ‘giver’ of Telangana State, people voted for TRS saying KCR is ‘achiever’ of Telangana.

They are now seeking votes based on this theory and urging voters to vote for ‘achiever’ Etela and not ‘giver’ KCR.

TRS leaders and cadre too are not in a position to counter this ‘giver and achiever’ campaign because they themselves seek votes in all elections saying ‘achievers’ of Telangana should be elected to power and not ‘givers’ like Congress.