RRR Ukraine schedule wrapped up

The movie unit of RRR flew to Ukraine to shoot the introduction song on NTR and Ram Charan in the European country. The shoot commenced early this month and the entire schedule is now wrapped up on time. NTR already returned back to Hyderabad after completing his shooting portions. NTR is spotted in a casual look wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans along with a black mask. The other movie unit is expected to return back to Hyderabad by this weekend.

A small schedule will start in Aluminium Factory next week and the entire shoot of RRR will be completed before the next weekend. The makers also are in plans for a media interaction to keep an end to the speculations. The new release date of RRR too will be announced during this interaction. Ram Charan will complete the pending portions of Acharya and he will join the sets of Shankar’s film from September 8th. NTR will be on a weight-loss mission and he will start Koratala Siva’s film in October. Before this, he will shoot for his television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.