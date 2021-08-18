Nani’s heart-touching message about Tuck Jagadish

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish some time ago and the film’s theatrical release is kept on hold. With the situations unfavorable for a theatrical release and with lot of stake on hold, the makers of the film took a call and decided to head for a direct digital release. Actor Nani released an emotional note about what made them take the extreme step of having a digital release. The actor recently made some strong statements about theatres and enjoying films in theatres. But Nani explained that the makers of Tuck Jagadish are under extreme pressure and there is a lot of stake involved which made them head to take this extreme step. He also said that he will humbly respect the decision of his producers and this is his second film that is heading for a direct digital release.

“I am the biggest fan of theatres and Tuck Jagadish is a quintessential Telugu film which we would’ve loved watching in a theatre with a full house and it was always meant to be experienced on the big screen for a festival. I am quite torn between the pressures the producers are facing in these uncertain times with big stakes at risk. With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict in many ways. I have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs. So here I am, at crossroads for the second time! Leaving the decision about Tuck Jagadish to SHINE SCREENS. No matter what, I will do my 100 percent till it reaches all of you in whatever way” posted Nani.