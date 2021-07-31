Popular Technicians For Kalyan Ram’s Devil

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has good number of projects under pipeline and Devil to be helmed by Naveen Medaram is one amongst them. Abhishek Nama will be producing the film set in period backdrop. The first look poster suggested the story is set in 1945 and Kalyan Ram plays the role of British Secret Agent.

Latest update is popular technicians Rama Krishna and Monica are zeroed in as production designer and art director for the film. Associated for many challenging projects, reconstructing the architecture and milieu of pre-independence for Devil will be no easy job for them.

The film’s story is provided by Srikanth Vissa, while Harshavardhan Rameshawar renders soundtracks.