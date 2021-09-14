Powerful title speculated for Balakrishna’s Next?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is almost done with the shoot of Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu. The last song will be shot in Goa and the release date of the film will be announced soon. Balakrishna will next work with Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer and the film will have its launch during Dasara. The shoot too will commence in October and the film is inspired from real-life incidents. The ongoing speculation says that Rodwyism is the title considered for the movie.

There is no confirmation from the team and for now and the team of Gopi Malineni is considering the title. Gopichand Malineni is currently finalizing the actors. The team has been finding it tough to finalize the leading lady beside Balakrishna. This powerful mass entertainer is set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema and it will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will head for a theatrical release next year.