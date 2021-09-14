Is YS Jagan ready to meet Tollywood Celebrities?

The low ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh turned out to be the biggest problem for Tollywood. The coronavirus pandemic is no more a barrier and the entire Tollywood is now waiting for the AP Government to revise the GO. Megastar Chiranjeevi met several celebrities and planned a meeting with YS Jagan. The meeting was scheduled to take place on September 4th but it was called off at the last minute and the real reasons were never disclosed. AP Government soon issued a GO of launching a movie ticket portal to take hold and control the prices of movie tickets in Andhra Pradesh.

The entire film industry is tight-lipped about this. There are speculations that a bunch of Tollywood celebrities will meet YS Jagan in his Tapepalli residence on September 20th. Chiranjeevi has been in touch with AP Minister Perni Nani for some time and Nani is discussing the same with YS Jagan through Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Chiranjeevi recently called the top Tollywood actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, NTR, Allu Arjun and others. All the actors responded on a positive note and they promised to attend the meeting with YS Jagan if needed.

There are strong talks that the meeting will take place on September 20th. Tollywood celebrities are eagerly waiting for the meet to discuss about various issues with YS Jagan. More details awaited.