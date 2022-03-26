Prabhas coming for RRR

RRR opened on a humongous note all over and the film is expected to have an exceptional weekend. Several Tollywood celebrities watched the film yesterday and they lauded the team. Prabhas who shares a close bonding with SS Rajamouli is yet to watch the film. He is holidaying in Spain and is expected to return back to Hyderabad this weekend. The team of RRR will hold a special screening on Monday for Prabhas and NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli will be present for the screening.

Prabhas will express his views after watching the special screening of RRR in Hyderabad on Monday. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and others watched the film yesterday in AMB Cinemas. Superstar Mahesh Babu is expected to watch it today and post a tweet. RRR posted massive numbers across the Telugu states and some of the non-Baahubali records are broken. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead roles.