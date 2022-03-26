What’s next SS Rajamouli?

SS Rajamouli dedicated three complete years for RRR and the coronavirus pandemic extended it to five years. RRR released yesterday and the response is outstanding. The film is running with packed houses all over. SS Rajamouli and his family will fly off for a vacation in April and it lasts for 15 days. They are expected to head for Europe and stay away from work. He will return back to the country by the time the theatrical run of RRR comes to an end. Soon after he returns, Rajamouli will focus on Mahesh Babu’s next. SS Rajamouli and Vijayendra Prasad discussed the plot which is locked.

The scriptwork of the film commences and SS Rajamouli is keen to commence the shoot from Dasara 2022. There are talks that the film is a multi-starrer but Rajamouli made it clear that the film will have only Mahesh Babu as the lead actor. He also clarified that the film would be a bigger one than RRR. There are a lot of speculations about the genre of the film. KL Narayana will produce this mega project. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will complete the shoot of Trivikram’s film that is expected to start in May this year.