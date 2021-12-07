Prabhas Donates Rs 1 Crore To AP CMRF

In the view of the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh gv, the Telugu film industry has been coming forward to make sizeable donations. Now, Prabhas has made a big donation towards the APCMRF.

Prabhas has contributed Rs 1 crore towards Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund. A cheque to this effect will be sent the chief minister’s office at the earliest.

Prabhas is very generous when it comes to contributing towards distress relief. He has shown the same now as he has made the biggest contribution towards the CMRF in the view of flood relief.

On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam which is hitting the marquee on 14th January 2022.