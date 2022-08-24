Prabhas’ Fans target Maruthi again

Pan-Indian star Prabhas will soon work with Maruthi and the film will have its official launch tomorrow. The shoot will commence post Dasara and a formal pooja launch will take place tomorrow. Prabhas’ fans are not much happy with Maruthi’s film. The talented director has been working with a team of writers and is extra cautious about the film. His last movie Pakka Commercial bombed badly at the box-office and Prabhas fans are completely disconnected. After the news about the launch of Prabhas and Maruthi film came out, the hashtag #BoycottMaruthiFromTFI is now trending across social media.

Prabhas fans are spreading the hashtag across Twitter. This comes as one more shock for Maruthi. For the first time in his career, Maruthi is working with a team of writers and for the first time, the fans of Prabhas are trolling a director who will work with their favorite star. Maruthi has to be extra cautious and present Prabhas in a mighty avatar so that the film lives up to the expectations. The film is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady and People Media Factory will produce this film in association with UV Creations.