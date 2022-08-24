Shah, NTR might have discussed politics too, says GVL

BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao gave enough indications on the dinner meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Tollywood actor Junior NTR in Hyderabad two days ago. Though he did not give a clear statement on what transpired between the two during the dinner meeting, the BJP MP said that they might have discussed politics too.

There is widespread debate on the meeting between Amit Shah and Junior NTR both in the social media and the regular media. The print media had given wide coverage with videos, while the electronic media had organised political debate on the meeting.

The social media had seen several posts making comments on the meeting and making wild guesses. The video clips and the photographs of the meeting went viral in the social media with speculations.

Union Minister for Culture, G Kishen Reddy, said the meeting had no political significance and Shah wanted to congratulate Junior NTR for his action in the recent pan India movie – RRR. However, YSR Congress MLA and former minister Kodali Nani said that Amit Shah would not waste his time meeting people without political interest.

Subscribing to Kodali Nani’s statement, the BJP MP said that they might not have limited their discussion only to the film activities of the actor. “There is no doubt, politics too must have been one of the discussion points in the meeting,” GVL Narasimha Rao asserted.

However, he said everything is speculation and guess work. The actual discussion points will be known only when either of them share it outside.

Well, there is no scope for Amit Shah to reveal the subject or share his feelings with anyone after his meeting with the Tollywood actor. However, Junior NTR is expected to share at least some points with his close friends or the Nandamuri family members may be later, if not now.

We have to wait for the right time for Junior NTR to break his silence on the meeting with the Union Home Minister, the number two in command in the country these days!