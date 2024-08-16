x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Prabhas’ Fauji grand Launch Tomorrow

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is all set to work with talented director and writer Hanu Raghavapudi and the film is said to be a periodic actioner. Titled Fauji, the film is set during the pre-independence era. The film will be launched in a grand manner tomorrow with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this prestigious and big-budget film. Prabhas will join the sets of the film this month and he will be essaying the role of a Soldier in Fauji. Rumors say that Mrunal Thakur may be paired beside Prabhas and the film will also have an intense love story.

Vishal Chandrasekhar will compose the music and background score for Fauji. Several top technicians are on board for Fauji and massive sets are constructed for the shoot. Prabhas also will resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab soon and the film is announced for summer 2025 release. The film is a horror drama packed with entertainment. People Media Factory are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music. Prabhas will join the sets of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit early next year.

