Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan has taken a long break from films and he is now completely focused on the AP politics. The actor-turned-politician has decided to complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG this year and he will allocate the dates for these films accordingly. The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu resumed yesterday and an action episode on 500 fighters and juniors is currently shot. Stun Siva is supervising this action stunt and it is said to be a war episode. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of the film in this schedule and his dates are yet to be locked. AM Joti Krishna has taken over the direction from Krish who walked out of the project.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by years and it is said to be the costliest film ever made in Pawan’s career. Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol are the lead actors in this periodic action drama. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is scoring the music. Pawan Kalyan will also resume the shoot of OG and he allocated dates for the film in October. Both OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu are expected to release next year.