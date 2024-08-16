Aay Movie Review

Small films have a great advantage as the expectations are quite low. If the film has minimum content, the film will end up as a hit. Geetha Arts backed a small film called Aay, a rural entertainer that has NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin playing the lead role. The film is all about friends and their emotions and the film is set in the backdrop of Godavari region. Here is the review of Aay:

Story:

The film happens in Amalapuram during post-Covid days. Karthik (Narne Nithin) is the son of Adabala Burayya (Vinod Kumar) and Karthik works in Hyderabad. He gets back to the village because of Covid-19 and works from home. He passes time with his childhood friends Hari (Ankit Koya) and Subbu (Rajkumar Kasireddy). Veeravasaram Durga (Mime Gopi) lives with his daughter Pallavi (Nayan Sarika) in the neighboring village. Durga is a man who gives utmost importance to his caste and Pallavi too has caste feeling. She first asks about the caste before starting a conversation with anyone. Karthik falls in love with Pallavi at first sight. Pallavi too falls in love with him and she later comes to know that Karthik is from a different caste and she ignores him. The rest of Aay is all about what happens next in the lives of Karthik and Pallavi. Watch Aay to know about the complete story.

Analysis:

Aay is a story in which friendship wins over love. Handling such topics in an entertaining manner is the real challenge for any director. Anji, a debutant, handled it in an engaging manner. Aay is not a new story but the characters and the narration are fresh. The film starts off with an episode in which Karthik is admitted to a hospital. The entertainment is the major USP of Aay and the film takes time to take an entertaining path. The romantic episodes are not great and the film takes a turn with a twist after two among the friends fall in love with the same girl. Rajkumar Kasireddy should be appreciated for his comic timing and he has been hilarious. The first half of the film is passable with decent entertainment. The interval is loaded with a twist which also generates enough fun.

The second half of the film takes a new turn and happens on a serious note. The post-interval episodes are well linked to the pre-climax which is narrated from the heroine’s side. The second half of Aay too has some healthy entertainment and the friends gang are good. The episodes of murder plans, cricket match episode, police station scene are well shot. The backstory of Vinod Kumar is well narrated and the film ends on an emotional note. The last 20 minutes of Aay is quite good.

Performances:

Narne Nithin betters himself as an actor when compared to his debut film MAD. He was natural and he portrayed the role of Karthik well. At the same time, he had a clueless face at times and he has to improve more in terms of acting. Nayan Sarika looked beautiful and her performance during the pre-climax episode was good. Rajkumar Kasireddy scores full marks for his performance and comic timing. He carried some of the episodes with his diction and comic timing. Ankit Koya has his own vibe and he did his part well. Vinod Kumar and Mime Gopi were good and they did justice to their roles.

Aay is a small attempt but the makers should be appreciated for their grand production values. The music and cinematography matched the mood of the film and they are an asset for the film. The film is shot across some of the beautiful locations of East Godavari region. The film is shot in rains for most of the time. The dialogues are good and they are well related to the story. There is a good balance in the script as the film deals with caste issues in a rural region. Though there are some flaws in the second half, the heart touching climax ends the film on a happy note and the audience would be convinced.

Final Word:

Aay is a light hearted entertainer that comes with an emotional climax and it makes a decent one time watch.

