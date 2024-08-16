x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Women’s Commission initiates inquiry on KTR’s comments

Published on August 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Telangana Women’s Commission initiates inquiry on KTR’s comments

Telangana Women’s Commission initiated inquiry on BRS working president KT Rama Rao, taking suo moto cognizance of his comments on ‘free travel for women in RTC buses’.

Women’s Commission chairman Nerella Sarada in a tweet informed, “The Telangana Women’s Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of a media post made by KTR, Siricilla MLA. The said post has been widely circulated and has come to the attention of the Commission due to its derogatory nature, particularly concerning women and the larger community of women in Telangana.”

Nerella Sarada further said that the comments of KTR are not just inappropriate but have caused distress to Telangana women.

Speaking at a meeting KTR had said that, “BRS has no objection to free travel to women. Let women cut vegetables or knit garments or let them come with whole family and dance.”

The above comments made by KTR have become viral.

While the context matters a lot, KTR’s comments have come as a big opportunity for his detractors to attack him.

Dnr

Next Balakrishna advocates for Hindupur as district headquarters Previous Prabhas’ Fauji grand Launch Tomorrow
else

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours

Latest

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Most Read

image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued

Related Articles

Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues