Telangana Women’s Commission initiates inquiry on KTR’s comments

Telangana Women’s Commission initiated inquiry on BRS working president KT Rama Rao, taking suo moto cognizance of his comments on ‘free travel for women in RTC buses’.

Women’s Commission chairman Nerella Sarada in a tweet informed, “The Telangana Women’s Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of a media post made by KTR, Siricilla MLA. The said post has been widely circulated and has come to the attention of the Commission due to its derogatory nature, particularly concerning women and the larger community of women in Telangana.”

Nerella Sarada further said that the comments of KTR are not just inappropriate but have caused distress to Telangana women.

Speaking at a meeting KTR had said that, “BRS has no objection to free travel to women. Let women cut vegetables or knit garments or let them come with whole family and dance.”

The above comments made by KTR have become viral.

While the context matters a lot, KTR’s comments have come as a big opportunity for his detractors to attack him.

