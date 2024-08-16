Balakrishna advocates for Hindupur as district headquarters

Senior TDP MLA and popular star Nandamuri Balakrishna appealed to CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu to announce Hindupur as the headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Nandamuri Balakrishna launched Anna Canteens in Hindupur on Friday. After formally inaugurating the Anna Canteens, he has personally served food for the people present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his affection towards Hindupur.

“NTR family has a special relationship with Hindupur. It is my privilege to launch Anna Canteens and serve the poor in Hindupur. Hindupur has a geographical advantage as it close to Bangalore. Keeping it in view NTR had set up industrial cluster in Hindpur long ago,” said Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“Once again TDP Government has assumed power in AP. CM Chandrababu Naidu brand will attract investments. I’m focusing on developing Hindupur in all aspects with the support of TDP Government. We are planning to lay a new road from Hindupur to Yelahanka We will focus on developing infrastructure and attracting new investments and industries to Hindupur. I have also requested CM Chandrababu Naidu to make Hindupur as Sri Satya Sai district headquarters,” explained three-time Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Sri Satya Sai new district was formed in the districts reorganization exercise done by former YSRCP Govt. Puttaparthi is its headquarters at present. But Hindupur is the largest city in the district, giving rise to the demands of making it headquarters.

