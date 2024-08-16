x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
View all stories
Home > Politics

Balakrishna advocates for Hindupur as district headquarters

Published on August 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO22 Pooja Ceremony
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Balakrishna advocates for Hindupur as district headquarters

Senior TDP MLA and popular star Nandamuri Balakrishna appealed to CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu to announce Hindupur as the headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Nandamuri Balakrishna launched Anna Canteens in Hindupur on Friday. After formally inaugurating the Anna Canteens, he has personally served food for the people present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his affection towards Hindupur.

“NTR family has a special relationship with Hindupur. It is my privilege to launch Anna Canteens and serve the poor in Hindupur. Hindupur has a geographical advantage as it close to Bangalore. Keeping it in view NTR had set up industrial cluster in Hindpur long ago,” said Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“Once again TDP Government has assumed power in AP. CM Chandrababu Naidu brand will attract investments. I’m focusing on developing Hindupur in all aspects with the support of TDP Government. We are planning to lay a new road from Hindupur to Yelahanka We will focus on developing infrastructure and attracting new investments and industries to Hindupur. I have also requested CM Chandrababu Naidu to make Hindupur as Sri Satya Sai district headquarters,” explained three-time Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Sri Satya Sai new district was formed in the districts reorganization exercise done by former YSRCP Govt. Puttaparthi is its headquarters at present. But Hindupur is the largest city in the district, giving rise to the demands of making it headquarters.

Dnr

Next Saif Ali Khan glimpse from Devara: Bhaira in all his glory Previous Telangana Women’s Commission initiates inquiry on KTR’s comments
else

TRENDING

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Latest

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO22 Pooja Ceremony
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Most Read

image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued
image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues