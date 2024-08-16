Saif Ali Khan glimpse from Devara: Bhaira in all his glory

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan is playing key role. The makers have revealed a preview featuring the sensational actor Saif Ali Khan in celebration of his birthday. To wish the actor, the team presented a blockbuster glimpse packed with thrilling moments.

Saif Ali Khan will portray Bhaira, and the preview introduces him in a fierce new role, starting with striking visuals of a commanding environment. The crowd erupts with excitement as Bhaira makes a grand entrance and showcases his brute strength. His actions are portrayed with style, and Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating score elevates the preview to new heights. The glimpse concludes with Bhaira’s forest hunt sparking intrigue.

This preview maintains the blockbuster appeal of “Devara,” following the hits “Fear Song” and “Chuttamalle.” It seems Saif Ali Khan has been given a major role with notable mass appeal. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Devara Part 1 will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.