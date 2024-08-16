x
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Saif Ali Khan glimpse from Devara: Bhaira in all his glory

Published on August 16, 2024 by

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan is playing key role. The makers have revealed a preview featuring the sensational actor Saif Ali Khan in celebration of his birthday. To wish the actor, the team presented a blockbuster glimpse packed with thrilling moments.

Saif Ali Khan will portray Bhaira, and the preview introduces him in a fierce new role, starting with striking visuals of a commanding environment. The crowd erupts with excitement as Bhaira makes a grand entrance and showcases his brute strength. His actions are portrayed with style, and Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating score elevates the preview to new heights. The glimpse concludes with Bhaira’s forest hunt sparking intrigue.

Also read : Powerful intro song in Devara

This preview maintains the blockbuster appeal of “Devara,” following the hits “Fear Song” and “Chuttamalle.” It seems Saif Ali Khan has been given a major role with notable mass appeal. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Devara Part 1 will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Next Aay Movie Success Celebrations Previous Balakrishna advocates for Hindupur as district headquarters
