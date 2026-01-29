x
Prabhas’ Fauzi Targeting Dussehra Release Window

Published on January 29, 2026 by swathy

Prabhas’ Fauzi Targeting Dussehra Release Window

Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming epic Fauzi has been gaining traction ever since the makers dropped its impactful concept poster, followed by pre-look and the commanding title poster, the three of which hinted at a massive, emotionally charged saga.

Mounted by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being executed on a good pace, with shooting and post-production unfolding in parallel. In fact, Prabhas has given his call sheets exclusively for this movie, until all the works are wrapped up. Industry buzz suggests the team is keen on locking a Dussehra release, which is an ideal slot that traditionally amplifies big-scale films with extended holidays and strong footfalls.

Set against a pre-Independence backdrop, Fauzi casts Prabhas in a strikingly intense spy avatar. Early descriptions portray him as a lone warrior. Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his grand emotional canvas and visual finesse, is said to be crafting Prabhas’ role with larger-than-life appeal.

If all goes as planned, Fauzi entering the Dussehra race will elevate the festive lineup, promising a powerful theatrical storm led by the Prabhas.

