Prabhas, Mahesh and Trivikram in Forbes India Celebrity List

Forbes India announced the 100 top-earning celebrities of the country for the year 2019. Indian star cricketer and captain Virat Kohli is on the top of the list with gross yearly earnings of Rs 252.72 Cr. Akshay Kumar is the second in the list and he is followed by Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni. Tollywood actors Prabhas and Mahesh Babu are the only actors who made it to the top 100. Prabhas is ranked 44 in the list with earnings of Rs 35 crores.

Mahesh Babu toppled down from 33 to 54 this year with earnings of Rs 35 crores. Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas made it to the list and he is chaired in 77th place with earnings of Rs 21.5 crores. No other Tollywood actors made it to the list of Forbes. Several Bollywood actors, actresses along with Indian cricketers got their place in the top 100 this year.

Click Here: http://www.forbesindia.com/lists/2019-celebrity-100/1819/all