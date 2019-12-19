Ravi Teja and Sai Dharam Tej to team up for a multi-starrer

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is busy promoting his next film Prati Roju Pandaage which is a family drama that is releasing tomorrow. The actor is quite confident in the film and during the film’s promotions, Sai Dharam Tej spoke about several projects that are under discussion stages. He said that he will soon work with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a multi-starrer. The actor said that they would surprise everyone soon.

Sai Dharam Tej even said that the idea is just in initial stages and the script work of the film is currently on. Sai Dharam Tej is currently busy with the shoot of Solo Bathuke So Better in the direction of debutant Subbu. The film hits the screens during summer 2020.