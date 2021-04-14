Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam in Reshoot Mode

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam except for a song. The top actor moved on to his next projects Salaar and Adipurush recently. Both these films are planned to hit the screens next year. Radhe Shyam is announced for July 30th release across the globe and Prabhas is keen to return back to the sets to complete the shoot of the pending song. Prabhas watched the rushes of the film recently and the top actor wanted to reshoot some of the scenes again as he felt that he could do better in those episodes.

He asked the makers to arrange the shoot after the song so that he can complete the entire portions of the shoot this month. The post-production work of Radhe Shyam is happening at a fast pace and the film also has enough VFX work throughout. Radhe Shyam is a romantic saga that is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are the lead actors in this film that is set in Europe in 1970s. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers of Radhe Shyam.