Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam Latest Updates

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will return back to the sets during the last week of this month. The pending portions of his upcoming release Radhe Shyam will be shot first. A song along with a patch work (two days) is left and the entire shoot will be completed in a single schedule in Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde allocated her dates for the movie. Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this romantic saga set in Europe in the 1970s. The pending song was initially planned to be shot in Italy but the plans are changed due to the pandemic.

The makers are finalizing the release date and are waiting for the Hindi market to reopen. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies produced this big-budget film and Radhe Shyam is high on expectations. Prabhas will first complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam and he will fly to Mumbai for the next schedule of Adipurush. He will also commence the shoot of Salaar soon. Prabhas is in plans to complete the shoots of Salaar and Adipurush by the end of this year.