Prabhas responds about Getting Married

Prabhas is the latest pan-Indian actor of the country and his next film Radhe Shyam is heading for a theatrical release on March 11th. The trailer launch event of Radhe Shyam took place in Mumbai this afternoon and the response for the trailer is extremely positive. The trailer promises to be high on action and the visuals are just spectacular. During the event, Prabhas responded about his marriage. He said that his prediction on marriage went wrong.

“My prediction on love went wrong and that is the reason I haven’t got married,” told Prabhas. The actor along with the team of Radhe Shyam interacted with the national media after the trailer was screened. Prabhas said that Indian cinema is evolving and movies like Baahubali, KGF and Pushpa impressed the nation. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Prabhas, Pooja Hegde are the lead actors. The film is hitting the screens on March 11th.