Mani Ratnam’s mega movie PS-1 gets release date

Bringing together a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prakashraj, R Parthiepan and Vikram Prabhu, ace director Mani Ratnam has been making PS-1 amid Covid hurdles.

In a major announcement, the team today formally announced that PS-1 will be released on September 30, 2022. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies (Mani’s own banner) in association with Lyca, PS-1 has musical score by Oscar-Grammy winner A R Rahman.

“The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor,” said a press release from PS-1 makers.

It added: “It is adventure story where brave soldiers, cunning spies and evil schemers all try to win the empire for themselves. A civil war becomes imminent until the scores can be settled.”

“PS-1 marks the beginning of the Golden Era,” concluded the statement. The second part is expected to be released sometime in 2023.