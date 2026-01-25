Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one director who has his own style when it comes to making and promoting his films. He follows a unique style and he raced to the top in Indian cinema in no time. It may not be known to many but top actor Prabhas is all excited to work with him after Sandeep Reddy narrated the script of Spirit. The shoot commenced recently and Sandeep Reddy also released the first look poster. Without any noise, he also locked and announced the film’s release date and this surprised Prabhas’ fans.

A bunch of updates from Spirit are loading in the next few months. Sandeep Reddy has decided to post regular updates and release content in the next few months irrespective of the new releases of Prabhas. The producers of the upcoming films of Prabhas are restricted usually and they are not allowed to release any updates. But Sandeep Reddy is against them. He informed Prabhas about his plan and is following it. The next schedule of Spirit will commence in February.

A major schedule of the shoot is also planned in Mexico. Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi will be seen in other important roles in this actioner. Prabhas plays the role of a cop. Apart from this, Prabhas is shooting for Fauji and the film is expected to release this year.