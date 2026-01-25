x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins

Published on January 25, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading
image
Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins
image
Analysis: 30 percent Decline in OTT Deals
image
New York High-Rise Explosion Kills One, Sparks Safety Concerns
image
Suriya’s 50th Film Updates

Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up for his next project, teaming up with director Shiva Nirvana. The film #RT77, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has been announced today, a day before Ravi Teja’s birthday.

The announcement poster grabs attention. It sees a lone tree, black attire hanging from a rope, and a haunting line- “His journey of redemption begins tomorrow.” The poster suggests depth, conflict, and a protagonist carrying heavy emotional weight.

The team will be unveiling the film’s first look tomorrow, aligning with Ravi Teja’s birthday and Republic Day.

It is evident through the poster that Shiva Nirvana penned a unique subject for Ravi Teja. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. More details are awaited.

Next Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading Previous Analysis: 30 percent Decline in OTT Deals
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading
image
Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins
image
Analysis: 30 percent Decline in OTT Deals

Latest

image
Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading
image
Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins
image
Analysis: 30 percent Decline in OTT Deals
image
New York High-Rise Explosion Kills One, Sparks Safety Concerns
image
Suriya’s 50th Film Updates

Most Read

image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri
image
Tirumala Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case Nears Closure as SIT Prepares Charge Sheet
image
Coalition Politics or Collapse: Vijayasai Reddy’s Sharp Message to YSRCP

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event