Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up for his next project, teaming up with director Shiva Nirvana. The film #RT77, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has been announced today, a day before Ravi Teja’s birthday.

The announcement poster grabs attention. It sees a lone tree, black attire hanging from a rope, and a haunting line- “His journey of redemption begins tomorrow.” The poster suggests depth, conflict, and a protagonist carrying heavy emotional weight.

The team will be unveiling the film’s first look tomorrow, aligning with Ravi Teja’s birthday and Republic Day.

It is evident through the poster that Shiva Nirvana penned a unique subject for Ravi Teja. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. More details are awaited.