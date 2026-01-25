x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Analysis: 30 percent Decline in OTT Deals

Published on January 25, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Nithiin & VI Anand Join forces: Unique Sci-Fi Entertainer loading
image
Tollywood Planning for a Consistent Ticket Policy
image
Telangana Phone Tapping Case Sparks Fresh Political Storm
image
Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading
image
Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins

Analysis: 30 percent Decline in OTT Deals

After the pandemic, the digital platforms have started shelling out big money for the OTT deals through which the producers started recovering their major investments. After this, star actors started demanding big remunerations and this has turned out to be a huge stress. Soon, the number of films that are in production got increased. All the top Telugu producers are busy with multiple attempts. Things changed drastically in the past two years. The digital players started dominating the show and they are dictating the rules.

The digital deals have seen a huge decline and this turned out to be a huge dent and shock for producers. At the same time, the Hindi rights and satellite deals have reached rock bottom. For all the films from small, medium and big-budget films, the OTT deals are slashed by 30 percent. The producers who started shooting two years ago are struggling to recover their investments because of the decline in the non-theatrical deals.

The producers who are busy with big films have admitted openly that there is a big decline in the OTT deals and there is nothing much to do. They are now relying on the theatrical revenue to recover their investments and witness profits. The number of films that are in production too are coming down because of the decline in the non-theatrical market.

Next Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins Previous New York High-Rise Explosion Kills One, Sparks Safety Concerns
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin & VI Anand Join forces: Unique Sci-Fi Entertainer loading
image
Tollywood Planning for a Consistent Ticket Policy
image
Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading

Latest

image
Nithiin & VI Anand Join forces: Unique Sci-Fi Entertainer loading
image
Tollywood Planning for a Consistent Ticket Policy
image
Telangana Phone Tapping Case Sparks Fresh Political Storm
image
Prabhas’ Spirit: Bunch of Updates Loading
image
Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri: Redemption Begins

Most Read

image
Telangana Phone Tapping Case Sparks Fresh Political Storm
image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri
image
Tirumala Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case Nears Closure as SIT Prepares Charge Sheet

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event