Analysis: 30 percent Decline in OTT Deals

After the pandemic, the digital platforms have started shelling out big money for the OTT deals through which the producers started recovering their major investments. After this, star actors started demanding big remunerations and this has turned out to be a huge stress. Soon, the number of films that are in production got increased. All the top Telugu producers are busy with multiple attempts. Things changed drastically in the past two years. The digital players started dominating the show and they are dictating the rules.

The digital deals have seen a huge decline and this turned out to be a huge dent and shock for producers. At the same time, the Hindi rights and satellite deals have reached rock bottom. For all the films from small, medium and big-budget films, the OTT deals are slashed by 30 percent. The producers who started shooting two years ago are struggling to recover their investments because of the decline in the non-theatrical deals.

The producers who are busy with big films have admitted openly that there is a big decline in the OTT deals and there is nothing much to do. They are now relying on the theatrical revenue to recover their investments and witness profits. The number of films that are in production too are coming down because of the decline in the non-theatrical market.