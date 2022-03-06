Prabhas suggests change of title for his Next

Despite a big lineup of films Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush and Project K, Pan-Indian star Prabhas is teaming up with director Maruthi for a commercial entertainer. The film working title has been fixed as ‘Raja Deluxe’. The has been leaked and circulated widely. Prabhas is in plans to complete this film quickly and the entire shoot will be wrapped up in two schedules.

The latest buzz is that the makers are looking for alternative titles as the fans are not happy with the current title ‘Raja Deluxe’. It is heard that Maruthi is looking for some pan Indian title for the film and will be fixed shortly. The film will be announced and launched this month. DVV Danayya will bankroll this prestigious project that is said to be a horror thriller laced with ample entertainment. The film will have three heroines and Malavika Mohanan, Sree Leela are the confirmed beauties.