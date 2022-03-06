Sharwanand to romance Uppena Beauty?

Sharwanand is shattered with back to back debacles and his recent offering Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is doing decent business over the weekend. Sharwa’s next film will be directed by Chal Mohan Ranga fame Krishna Chaitanya. The film will be produced by People’s Media Factory. The makers are planning to rope in Uppena fame Krithi Shetty to romance Sharwanand in the film.

Krithi Shetty is the new face in Tollywood and turned out to be the lucky charm for young heroes. She stunned the audience with her bold acting in Shyam Singha Roy. She is currently lined up with Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali’, ‘Macharla Niyojakavargam’ and ‘The Warriorr’. Now, she is also in talks for Sharwa’s film. An official announcement will be made soon.