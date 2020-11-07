Prabhas to have a busy weekend in Mumbai

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is the new pan Indian star of the country. The actor has been looking for scripts to satisfy the audience across the country. The top actor got some interesting offers from Bollywood and several top filmmakers are in the race to lock the star for their next film. Prabhas returned back from Italy and resumed the shoot of Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad recently. The actor took a two-day break and he would head to Mumbai for this weekend.

A detailed narration of Adipurush will take place today and Om Raut will meet Prabhas with the final script. Prabhas will also meet the makers of T-Series and discuss about some scripts which are pending for Prabhas. Prabhas will spend a busy weekend in Mumbai meeting various filmmakers. He would return back to the sets of Radhe Shyam from Monday. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is aimed for summer release. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.