Prabhas Wants to Watch thisFilm!

Rebel star Prabhas rarely uses social media. For many years, he doesn’t have social media accounts. For the promotions of his previous flick Saaho, the actor has created social media accounts. Now, he surprised everyone by expressing his interest on social media to watch the film ‘Mosagallu’!

He conveyed his best wishes to Manchu Vishnu, Suniel Shetty, and Kajal Aggarwal and said that he is eager to watch the film. Mosagallu is the film based on the true events of a large-sale technical support scam. The film is shot in Telugu and English as well. However, it is getting released in Telugu first, on 19 March.

Helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu also has Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Sam C.S. has scored the music while Sheldon Chau has cranked the camera. Speaking about Prabhas, he is currently working his upcoming film Radhe Shyam.