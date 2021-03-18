Jathi Ratnalu against the trend of early digital Release

Jathi Ratnalu is a huge box-office winner and the film is minting gold at the Telugu box-office. The film completed its first week and is having a steady run all over. There is a discussion going on about the digital release of the film across the social media platforms. Amazon Prime acquired the digital streaming rights of Jathi Ratnalu before the film’s theatrical release.

The makers today clarified that Jathi Ratnalu will have no early digital release and released a new poster informing the same. The final call will be taken only after the theatrical deal comes to an end. The makers and Amazon inked a deal of the digital release after 56 days from the theatrical release date. The audience who wish to watch Jathi Ratnalu on Amazon will have to wait for a longer time. The film is directed by Anudeep and Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi played the lead roles.