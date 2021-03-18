Pic Talk: Rakul Preet’s Sparkling Pose

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet proved her mettle in Tollywood and she is now focused on Hindi and Tamil along with Telugu languages. The hardworking actress never hesitates to show off her glamorous side. Rakul Preet posed in a sparkling long skirt and looked beautiful in the outfit. She looked hot and cute enough in the click by Dabboo Ratnani. Rakul Preet completed the shoot of Krish’s Kondapolam and is currently busy with back-to-back Hindi films that will release next year.



Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.