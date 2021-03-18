Vijay Sai confirms Vizag people wishing for Capital

As expected, the YCP has started repeatedly talking about the aspirations of the Vizag people after winning the municipal corporation election. Vijay Sai Reddy says the Vizag people have voted for Executive Capital and development and jobs. This is why the voters of the port city have helped in the victory of the YCP candidates.

Vijay Sai further asserted that their party would duly fulfill the wishes of the people and they would develop Vizag into an international city. The YCP leaders are adopting convenient strategies for different cities in the state.

With regard to the Amaravati capital, the YCP had blamed the Chandrababu Naidu regime for focusing ‘all development’ in this one place. They even accused the TDP of benefitting one particular caste. They even asked whether an international city would solve the problems of all the regions.

The YCP leaders have also alleged that Chandrabati neglected other regions. Now, the same YCP leaders are talking about greater development in the proposed executive capital. Whatever, Vijay Sai Reddy and other YCP leaders were going ahead with their political strategies with sole focus on retaining power and capital shifting.

The big question, however, is whether or not the courts would be able to give full justice to the Amaravati farmers.