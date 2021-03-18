Allu Aravind’s deal with Netflix

Mega Producer Allu Aravind floated his own digital platform Aha. Though the response was poor initially, the Telugu digital platform acquired the rights of several films after which the digital platform picked up. Aha acquired the digital rights of Krack, Naandhi, Zombie Reddy, Gaali Sampath and several other films recently. Allu Aravind’s recent production Chaavu Kaburu Challaga too will stream on Aha after it completes the theatrical run. Allu Aravind recently inked a deal with Netflix.

He sold the streaming rights of Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor to Netflix after he received a decent quote. The deal is closed recently. Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Baskar and it features Akhil, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is heading for a June release and is touted to be a romantic family entertainer.