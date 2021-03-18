Telangana Budget 2021 Updates

Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is presenting the state Budget 2021-22 today. Rs 5 crore to each assembly constituency under Assembly Constituency Development Fund has been allocated. Over Rs 14,800 crore have been allocated for the state government’s flagship programme Rythu Bandhu scheme and Rs 5,225 crore for loan waiver scheme.

Other than anything, Rs 25,000 crore budget for agriculture sector and Rs 16,900 crore for irrigation department has been allocated, giving it the first priority. The government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail project and Rs 200 crore for Musi rejuvenation project.

For a comprehensive land survey, Rs 400 crore has been allocated while Warangal and Khammam Municipal corporations got 250 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively. The government is spending Rs 11,000 crore for completing 2BHK housing scheme and Rs 3,000 crore for RTC through budgetary and non budgetary provisions.

Also, the government has decided to distribute 3 lakh sheep units for which Rs 3000 crore has been allocated. For construction of integrated veg and non-veg market complexes in all towns and cities, Rs 500 crore has been allocated. Rs. 338 crore will be given for Handloom Workers Welfare.

Also, the government is going to introduce dalit empowerment scheme in the coming financial year.