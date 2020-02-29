Prabhas21 is a science fiction says Nag Ashwin

When the whole Tollywood kept guessing about the next project of Prabhas, a surprising announcement made ways. Sensible director Nag Ashwin will direct this big-budget film which will be made on a budget of Rs 200 crores. Nag Ashwin attended an event recently after which he was questioned about the film. He stepped out with simple answers and looked super confident.

He said that the film is a science fiction which will look real. He also said that Prabhas loved the script because of which it wasn’t hard to convince the top actor. Nag Ashwin also said that he would spend ten months on the pre-production work of the film. He would finalize the female lead and other actors before starting the shoot. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.