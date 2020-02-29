Pic Talk: Shining hot Shruthi Haasan

After a long break, Shruthi Haasan returned back to films and she is busy with Telugu and Tamil movies. The actress is currently shooting for Ravi Teja’s Krack that will release this summer. Shruthi Haasan shined in a stunning outfit and the actress looked like a perfect fit. A bunch of pictures from the photoshoot are now across the social media circles. Shruthi Haasan posted them on her official Instagram page. Shruthi Haasan is currently busy with a bunch of endorsements and is posing for photoshoots during her breaks.





