Prakash Raj submits his resignation for MAA

After losing in the MAA Elections, Prakash Raj interacted with the press and announced that he will submit his resignation for the membership of MAA. He said that he is associated with MAA from the past 21 years and he will continue to do films in Telugu. He said that he was called a non-local by various actors and Prakash Raj revealed that he would respect their views. He said that he is not in a mood to continue with MAA after being called a non-local. He questioned if he will not be allowed to do films if he has no membership for MAA.

Prakash Raj is badly hurt with the result of MAA. Manchu Vishnu won on Prakash Raj with a majority of over 100 votes. The veteran actor has been doing films in all the Indian languages and he is one of the highest-paid character actors.