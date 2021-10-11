Bigg boss 5: Hamida eliminated

Bigg boss 5 weekend episode was planned in a grand way keeping Navratri celebrations in mind. There were celebrities, dances, and lots of fun in the house. Details as follows.

9 Tasks:

Nagarjuna divided entire house into two teams – with Priya and Ravi as team leaders. Bigg Boss gave 9 tasks as a symbol of Navaratri and one of the tasks was to play Bathukamma. Priya team won 7 out of the 9 tasks.

Hyper Adi non-stop entertainment:

Comedian Hyper Adi entered the house and provided non stop entertainment to the housemates as well as the audience. He came as police inspector and submitted his findings on the housemates. Most of his punch lines were hilarious as well as apt. The way he told, Kajal changed her name as strategy, the way he poked fun at Ravi’s prospects getting destroyed with one camera, and the way he commented on Hamida and Sriram romantic thread were all instant hits.

Celebrities in the house:

Akhii, Pooja Hegde , actress Meenakshi, dancer Sandhya, joined the house. Nagarjuna asked the male bachelor housemates to impress Pooja Hegde. It is known news that Akhil and Pooja Hegde working together for Most eligible bachelor movie now. Sunny, Shanmukh, Sriram, and Manas tried to impress her. Sunny tried to impress her with a song. Sriram tried to impress by singing ” Samajavaragamana” song. Shanmukh tried to impress with a skit. Manas tried to impress with a dance performance from Most eligible bachelor movie. But finally Pooja told she was impressed only with Akhil and not with these housemates. However Nagarjuna told, Manas did the best job out of all these guys.

Hamida eliminated:

Out of 9 contestants nominated for elimination, Hamida and Vishwa were the bottom two. Most of the audiences believed that Bigg boss makers will send Vishwa and retain Hamida because of the contents she has been providing. But Bigg Boss gave twist and sent Hamida out. Sriram sang “Naa Hrudayam lo nidurinche cheli” song for her. He became emotional and bursted into tears at some point. While leaving, she made positive comments on all the housemates except Kajal and Siri. She found fault with Kajal for not reciprocating her affection towards her. She called Siri a flipper.

Overall, it was an entertaining episode but it seems most of the audiences were glued to the news channels at that time due to MAA elections counting. This might have impacted TRP ratings of Bigg boss weekend episode.