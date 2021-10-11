Watch: Chitti Aduga From MEB

The makers of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor have unveiled a new song from album.

Titled ‘Chitti Aduga’, this song has an intense vibe. It depicts a new phase of life the protagonist, Akhil goes through.

The lyrical video implies that Akhil, who plays the male lead is going through a hard time in his life and he is coming out with a fresh mind to take on the challenges.

Most Eligible Bachelor, a Bommarillu Baskar directorial is produced by GA 2 Pictures banner.

The film has Pooja Hegde in the female lead role and it is up for release on the 15th of October.