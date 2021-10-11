Anubhavinchu Raja Title Song: Impressive and Entertaining

Anubhavinchu Raja starring Raj Tharun and Kashish Khan is tipped to be a wholesome entertainer with adequate fun elements. Raj Tharun’s character is going to be a major highlight and the title track that is out now discloses his personality. Bhaskarabhatla penned witty lyrics.

The song begins like a folk number and the pace picks to make it a peppy one. Gopi Sundar who is known for tuning melodious tunes prove he can score mass appealing numbers as well. Ram Miriyala’s lively vocals are a big add on. On the whole, the title track is impressive and entertaining.

Sreenu Gavireddy is directing the film under Annapurna Studios and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.