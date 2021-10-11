Weekend Box-office: Poor show of Telugu Films

Tollywood witnessed a shocking weekend at the box-office after the new releases fell flat. The new releases Kondapolam and Aaradugula Bullet received poor response from the audience. Kondapolam opened on a decent note with Friday morning shows but the footfalls dropped down from the evening shows. The film performed below par on Saturday and Sunday. The movie will end up as a disaster considering the theatrical rights and the weekend numbers.

Aaradugula Bullet which was delayed multiple times reported poor numbers. The audience were not interested in the film. Love Story had a decent run in cities on Saturday and Sunday. The film remained low in the rest of the regions. The theatrical run of Love Story will end up this week after few new films are releasing during Dasara season. Tamil dubbed film Doctor had a decent Saturday and Sunday across the Telugu states. The film received a decent response. Maha Samudram, Most Eligible Bachelor and Pelli SandaD will release this weekend.