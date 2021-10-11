Jagan to cut Vijayasai’s priority in YSRCP further?

Vijayasai Reddy was considered as No.2 leader in YSRCP ever since YS Jagan mohan Reddy launched YSRCP in 2011.

Accordingly, Jagan made him party’s general secretary as well as Rajya Sabha member.

But after YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradssh and Jagan became Chief Minister in May 2019, Vijayasai is slowly losing his prominence in the party and government.

In his place, Jagan started giving priority to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in the party and government.

Vijayasai has been shifted from CM’s Tadepalli camp office to Vizag first.

Vijayasai was given responsibility of handling North Andhra affairs.

Now speculations are rife in YSRCP circles that Jagan has decided to drop Vijayasai even from North Andhra affairs soon and replace him with YSRCP Rajya Sabha member

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Jagan wants to confine Vijayasai to Delhi and deal national politics. If that happens, Vijayasai will soon fade out from AP politics.