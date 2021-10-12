Prakash Raj’s sensational move after being defeated in MAA Elections

Like never before, the MAA Elections stood in the news because of the controversies. The panels of Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu contested in the polls and things turned murkier like never before. Even the bigwigs of Tollywood turned dumb and they could not control the situations. Several unexpected incidents were reported on the day of elections and Manchu Vishnu won as the new President of MAA. A depressed Prakash Raj submitted his resignation for the membership of MAA after he was called as a non-local. 11 members from the panel of Prakash Raj won in the elections.

All the 11 members of the panel of Prakash Raj submitted their resignations for their positions. Prakash Raj said that he would welcome Vishnu to take charge and fulfill all the promises that he made before the elections. “We want Vishnu to work efficiently and work for the prosperity of MAA. We will not interfere in their work but will question from the side of the actors who voted for us. I will also take back my resignation after the bylaw of a non-local contesting in the elections of MAA will be amended” told Prakash Raj.

Srikanth said that he urged everyone to vote for one panel before the elections but most of them participated in cross-voting. Benarjee turned emotional and was left in tears for the way Mohan Babu behaved on the day of the elections. All the members of Prakash Raj who won in the MAA Elections submitted their resignation for the posts they won in the recent polls.